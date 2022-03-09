Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

AVT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

