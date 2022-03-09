Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 339,000 shares of company stock worth $12,827,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.