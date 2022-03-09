Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 205,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.