Ballast Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $262.82. 142,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07. The company has a market capitalization of $250.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.