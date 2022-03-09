Ballast Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 239,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

