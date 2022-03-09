Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. 443,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

