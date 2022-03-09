Ballast Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

