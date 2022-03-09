Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 341 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

