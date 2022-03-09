Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 496 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

