Baader Bank Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.47 ($36.38).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.25 ($25.27) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.43 and a 200-day moving average of €28.07.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

