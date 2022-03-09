AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

AZZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

