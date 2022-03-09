Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) were up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 8,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 217,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.