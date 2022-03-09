Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) were up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 8,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 217,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.
The firm has a market cap of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.