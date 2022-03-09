AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading Up 0.4%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 83,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 63,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21.
