Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

