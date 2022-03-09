AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from AVJennings’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52.

AVJennings Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

