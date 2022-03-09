Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Jason R. Thackston Sells 1,750 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVA stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

