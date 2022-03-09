Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avient were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

