Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.