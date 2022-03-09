Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 2,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,293. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aviat Networks by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

