Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Announces Earnings Results

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:AVDX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,606. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

