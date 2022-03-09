AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

