Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.
Shares of ADP opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $180.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.14.
In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
