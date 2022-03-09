Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of ADP opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $180.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.14.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

