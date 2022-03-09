Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.31

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 239945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

