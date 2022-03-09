Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AURA opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

