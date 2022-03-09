AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AEYE stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.99.
AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About AudioEye (Get Rating)
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
