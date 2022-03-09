AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.99.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

