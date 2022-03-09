Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $715.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 715 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 716 ($9.38), with a volume of 11267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 788 ($10.32).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Auction Technology Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,471 ($19.27) to GBX 1,041 ($13.64) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -26.64.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

