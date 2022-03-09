Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,702 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlas were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 18.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 696,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atlas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 667,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

