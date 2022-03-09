Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

ATER stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $5,227,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

