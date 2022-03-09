AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £115 ($150.68) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($131.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($131.03) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,747 ($114.61) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company has a market cap of £135.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,482.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,661.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,653.08.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

