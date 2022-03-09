Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of ASTR opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

