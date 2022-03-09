Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of ASTR opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Astra Space (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
