Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.26). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

