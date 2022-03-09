ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARR. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE ARR opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.29 million, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

