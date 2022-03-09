Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.38 million and a P/E ratio of -540.00.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
