Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.38 million and a P/E ratio of -540.00.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

