Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,554,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,633,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

