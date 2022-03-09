Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock worth $1,465,614,297. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded up $36.70 on Wednesday, hitting $861.10. 1,033,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $941.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $864.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

