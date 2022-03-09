Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $22.14 on Wednesday, hitting $529.92. 558,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.64 and its 200 day moving average is $601.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

