Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 585,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

