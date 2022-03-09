Argus Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $875.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

EQIX stock opened at $681.42 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $606.90 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $727.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

