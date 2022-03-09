Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Desjardins reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

AR opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.13 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

