Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,883 shares.The stock last traded at $99.84 and had previously closed at $98.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

