Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Shares Down 8.6%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 8,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.89. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Arden Partners Company Profile (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

