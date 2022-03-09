ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. 7,348,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

