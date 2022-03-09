ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $12.60. ARC Resources shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 115,639 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.