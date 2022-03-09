ArbitrageCT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $88,292.10 and $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

