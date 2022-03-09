Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARBE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARBE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 50,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

