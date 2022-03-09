Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 36.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aramark by 304.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 380.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

