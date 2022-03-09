Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 21374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$127.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

