Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian by 22.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 242,850 shares of company stock worth $13,342,224 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

