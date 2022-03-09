Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Up 30.8%

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) were up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 108,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 57,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.
About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)
Further Reading
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.