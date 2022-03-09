Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Up 30.8%

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) were up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 108,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 57,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

