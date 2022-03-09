Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 406 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $12,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BXMT stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

