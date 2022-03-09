Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 406 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $12,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BXMT stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
